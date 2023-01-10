International law firm acquires sustainable finance consultancy

International law firm Pinsent Masons has expanded its Climate & Sustainability capability through the acquisition of international sustainable finance specialists, Morgan Green Advisory. Led by founder and director, Hayden Morgan, Morgan Green Advisory (MGA) provides specialist consultancy services that enables businesses, particularly those in the financial services sector, to reach their sustainability goals by accessing market opportunities, adding value and mitigating risk. MGA advises financial institutions, asset and fund managers, development finance institutions, consultan...