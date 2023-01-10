Dubai FSA reports 54% surge in licensing and registration activity in 2022

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has seen a 54% growth in licensing and registration activity in 2022, alongside 10 enforcement actions and 15 scam alerts.  In a statement on 10 January, the DFSA said the total number of authorised firms grew from 529 in 2021 to 588 in 2022, up by 11% while regulated entities increased by 9% from 655 to 713. The growth in licensing and registration activity came with a corresponding 9% year-on-year increase in total regulated entities in 2022. Fadel Al Ali, chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), said: "In 2022, we c...

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

