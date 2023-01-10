Canaccord Genuity management looks to take company private

Senior management of Canaccord Genuity has launched a C$1.1bn bid to take the business private, as it believes the public markets place a low value on the business. The offer, announced yesterday (9 January), is $11.25 per share, a 30.7% premium to the price of the common shares on 6 January. Peter Hargreaves: 'It is hardly surprising' HL's shares 'have collapsed' - reports The offer group holds about 21.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares, held by the CEO, members of the global operating committee, senior and tenured employees from the firm. Management of Canaccord ...