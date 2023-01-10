Canaccord Genuity management looks to take company private

Senior management of Canaccord Genuity has launched a C$1.1bn bid to take the business private, as it believes the public markets place a low value on the business. The offer, announced yesterday (9 January), is $11.25 per share, a 30.7% premium to the price of the common shares on 6 January. Peter Hargreaves: 'It is hardly surprising' HL's shares 'have collapsed' - reports The offer group holds about 21.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares, held by the CEO, members of the global operating committee, senior and tenured employees from the firm. Management of Canaccord ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes