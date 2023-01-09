IFGL names new chief compliance officer

Rebecca Sowerby has become chief compliance officer at International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) following the retirement of Cathy Dawson at the end of last year. Sowerby, who has almost 30 years' experience in financial services, has worked for IFGL since March 2020. She said: ‘I am extremely grateful to IFGL for this fantastic opportunity. The Group continues to go from strength to strength and I'm very much looking forward to leading the Compliance team, who will play a key role through a period of exciting growth and change.' "Cathy has created a wonderful legacy at IFGL and...