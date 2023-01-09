EdenTree eyes European expansion with two promotions in distribution team

EdenTree Investment Management has made two new promotions in the firm's distribution team, as it looks to expand its geographical footprint towards the UK and Europe. Adrian Judge, previously head of wholesale and FIG distribution, has been promoted to head of international distribution. In his new role, he will oversee the firm's profile and client base expansion into the Channel Islands, Dublin and ultimately, Europe, while building on existing wholesale relationships. EdenTree promotes senior fund manager to head of fixed income role Former regional sales director James To...