IFP founder and cash flow modelling pioneer Paul Etheridge dies

Prestwood Software has confirmed its founder and the founder of the Institute of Financial Planning (IFP), Paul Etheridge, has died. Etheridge, who was 83 last year, was the first president of the IFP after founding it and also founded his software firm over 40 years ago. Announcing his death today (9 January), Prestwood said Etheridge was "probably the most experienced and knowledgeable financial planner in the UK" having pioneered cashflow modelling and contributed to the professionalism and status of planning for many decades. Etheridge also ran the Advanced Planners Group, whic...
