Hong Kong investment firms react to shared border re-opening with China

Two Hong Kong investment firms have shared their reactions with International Investment over China and Hong Kong's plans to reopen their shared border last weekend after nearly three years of COVID-19 restrictions halting business and tourist activity. Crossings will initially be limited by quota to 60,000 people in each direction (for a total of 120,000), via seven land, sea and air border crossings. However, this is expected to boost investor sentiment in the region. Value Partners Group and Chartwell Capital are on the ground in Hong Kong, and have been closely following the ...