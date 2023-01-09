SEC charges former BlackRock portfolio manager over undisclosed conflict of interest

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Randy Robertson, a former BlackRock Advisors, LLC portfolio manager, for failing to disclose a conflict of interest arising from his relationship with a film distribution company in which the fund he managed for BlackRock invested millions of dollars.  To settle the charges, Robertson agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty, the SEC said in a statement on 5 January.  The SEC's order found that, from 2015 to 2019, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT), a closed end publicly traded fund, invested in Aviron Group, LLC subsidiaries by loa...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Dubai FSA reports 54% surge in licensing and registration activity in 2022

International law firm acquires sustainable finance consultancy