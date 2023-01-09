SEC charges former BlackRock portfolio manager over undisclosed conflict of interest

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Randy Robertson, a former BlackRock Advisors, LLC portfolio manager, for failing to disclose a conflict of interest arising from his relationship with a film distribution company in which the fund he managed for BlackRock invested millions of dollars. To settle the charges, Robertson agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty, the SEC said in a statement on 5 January. The SEC's order found that, from 2015 to 2019, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT), a closed end publicly traded fund, invested in Aviron Group, LLC subsidiaries by loa...