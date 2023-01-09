Emirates NBD enters race to buy majority stake in India's IDBI Bank - reports

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Dubai-headquartered Emirates NBD has emerged as one of the contenders to buy a majority stake India's IDBI Bank. According to widespread India media reports, Emirates NBD and Canada's Fairfax Group submitted their expression of interest (EOI) earlier this week to buy the 60.7% majority stake that is being offered by the Government of India and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Currently, the Indian government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) hold 94.71% in the lender.  IDBI Bank has a pan-India presence with 1,940 branches, 1,416 centres and 3,343 ATMs.  The prospective ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Dubai FSA reports 54% surge in licensing and registration activity in 2022

International law firm acquires sustainable finance consultancy