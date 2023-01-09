Emirates NBD enters race to buy majority stake in India's IDBI Bank - reports

Dubai-headquartered Emirates NBD has emerged as one of the contenders to buy a majority stake India's IDBI Bank. According to widespread India media reports, Emirates NBD and Canada's Fairfax Group submitted their expression of interest (EOI) earlier this week to buy the 60.7% majority stake that is being offered by the Government of India and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Currently, the Indian government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) hold 94.71% in the lender. IDBI Bank has a pan-India presence with 1,940 branches, 1,416 centres and 3,343 ATMs. The prospective ...