Emirates NBD enters race to buy majority stake in India's IDBI Bank - reports

Dubai-headquartered Emirates NBD has emerged as one of the contenders to buy a majority stake India's IDBI Bank. According to widespread India media reports, Emirates NBD and Canada's Fairfax Group submitted their expression of interest (EOI) earlier this week to buy the 60.7% majority stake that is being offered by the Government of India and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Currently, the Indian government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) hold 94.71% in the lender. IDBI Bank has a pan-India presence with 1,940 branches, 1,416 centres and 3,343 ATMs. The prospective ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes