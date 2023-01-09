Number of new non-doms in UK plunges 40% amid heated debate over regime's future

The number of new non-domiciled taxpayers in the UK dropped 40% in the year to 5 April 2021 from 14,200 to 8,500, according to data analysed by international law firm Pinsent Masons. Sophie Warren, a tax specialist at Pinsent Masons, said: "Non-doms make a highly valuable contribution to the UK economy and any substantial falls in their number could have a significant long-term impact. The government needs to consider what it may lose by placing their status under threat." Data from HMRC shows that non-doms paid £7.9bn in taxes during the past year. However, in the period followi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes