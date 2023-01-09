Number of new non-doms in UK plunges 40% amid heated debate over regime's future

The number of new non-domiciled taxpayers in the UK dropped 40% in the year to 5 April 2021 from 14,200 to 8,500, according to data analysed by international law firm Pinsent Masons. Sophie Warren, a tax specialist at Pinsent Masons, said: "Non-doms make a highly valuable contribution to the UK economy and any substantial falls in their number could have a significant long-term impact. The government needs to consider what it may lose by placing their status under threat."  Data from HMRC shows that non-doms paid £7.9bn in taxes during the past year.  However, in the period followi...

