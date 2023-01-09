Peter Hargreaves takes aim at HL's strategy to offer hybrid advice

Co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) has called out the firm following a tough year, criticising its new advice protocol and unnecessary costs. In an interview with the Financial Times, Peter Hargreaves said the current board had "indulged in completely unnecessary irrelevant programmes, which have distracted the firm from its prime objective. "It is hardly surprising the shares have collapsed." In the past 12 months, the Bristol based firm has had its share price fall almost 40%, according to Refintiv data. Hargreaves, who is the biggest shareholder in the firm with a near 20...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes