Two portfolio managers depart Janus Henderson amid set of team changes

Portfolio managers Simon Rowe and Steve Johnstone have departed Janus Henderson Investors as part of a raft of changes across the firm's multi-asset, equities and fixed income funds. Rowe, portfolio manager of European equities at the firm since 2009, left Janus Henderson at the start of November, handing on the helm of the £293.8m Horizon Pan European Equity fund and the £35.5m Horizon European Growth fund to co-manager Marc Schartz. The wider European equities team, which manages over $11bn assets under management, will continue to support Schartz, who has managed funds on this st...