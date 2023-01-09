Two portfolio managers depart Janus Henderson amid set of team changes

Portfolio managers Simon Rowe and Steve Johnstone have departed Janus Henderson Investors as part of a raft of changes across the firm's multi-asset, equities and fixed income funds. Rowe, portfolio manager of European equities at the firm since 2009, left Janus Henderson at the start of November, handing on the helm of the £293.8m Horizon Pan European Equity fund and the £35.5m Horizon European Growth fund to co-manager Marc Schartz. The wider European equities team, which manages over $11bn assets under management, will continue to support Schartz, who has managed funds on this st...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes