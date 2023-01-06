Invesco calls time on six funds with under £20m in assets

Shrinking assets have prompted the closure of six Invesco funds with less than £20m in assets under management, the firm confirmed to International Investment's sister brand Investment Week. This includes the £19.3m Global Emerging Markets Bond fund, launched in February 2017 and managed by Asad Bhatti and Stuart Edwards, which will close down on 27 January. The fund has underperformed the IA Global EM Bonds sector by 5.7% over the last three years, losing 11.4%, according to FE fundinfo. A spokesperson said: "Invesco reviews its fund range on a regular basis and it has been decide...