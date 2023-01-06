UK platform Nucleus announces acquisition of Curtis Banks Group for £242m

Ayesha Venkataraman
clock • 2 min read

Nucleus has announced that it will purchase Curtis Banks Group in a cash deal, which on completion will create a retirement-focused adviser platform with about £80bn of assets under administration (AUA). The cash deal, announced today (6 January), will be worth approximately £242m. The acquisition is conditional on approval by Curtis Banks shareholders and the receipt of clearances from relevant regulators. It is expected to complete in Q2. The deal will combine Curtis Banks' self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and self-administered pension schemes (SSAS) product offering with Nu...

