New UK and overseas territories ban on trust services for Russian-connected clients

The UK Government's financial sanctions regime now includes a ban on providing trust services to those connected with Russia The UK regime is operated by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) imposed by the government to achieve specific foreign policy or national security objectives. A briefing note from the Solicitors Regulation Authority on 16 December said there have been a number of changes to the regime - which is underpinned by several pieces of legislation - in recent times, and it had already published guidance for firms to make sure they understand their o...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes