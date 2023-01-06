UK overtakes France and Switzerland as country where most Portuguese gain dual nationality 

The United Kingdom has surpassed France and Switzerland in the number of Portuguese immigrants who acquired the nationality in 2021, according to the Portuguese Emigration Observatory (PEM). Citing date from the UK's Home Office, the research body said that in 2021, 2,561 Portuguese citizens opted for British nationality, This was drawn from a total of 159,969 acquisitions of nationality by foreigners, with the Portuguese representing 1.6% of that total. EU nationals accounted for almost a third (32%) of all UK nationality applications in 2021 compared to 12% in 2016. Since 20...