CII chair Helen Phillips on the PFS: 'We were sadly left with no choice'

The Chartered Insurance Institute's (CII) decision to appoint three directors to the Personal Finance Society's (PFS) board in a surprise move late last month was "not an outcome the board wanted or pursued", according to its chair Helen Phillips. In a statement yesterday (5 January) following the resignation of PFS president Caroline Stuart, Phillips said it was crucial the CII reiterate the governance failures it has accused the PFS of are "not baseless or without foundation". When announcing the appointment of the three board members on 21 December, the CII outlined what it perceiv...