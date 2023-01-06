Swiss wealth manager rolled into new US quoted global business

US headquartered Tiedemann Group has completed its acquisition of UK's Alvarium Investments, after a long journey from announcing the prospective deal back in 2021. The international ramifications of this mega-merger include seeing Switzerland's Tiedemann Constantia rolled into the combined Alvarium Tiedemann group, which this week commenced trading on NASDAQ. The M&A deal involves combined assets of $60bn focused on high-net-worth investors, the most lucrative of clients for financial advisers to work with. In November, the combined companies reported $8.2m in net income for the thi...