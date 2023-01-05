Ponzi scheme fraudster jailed for £1.1m in unrecoverable losses

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has brought charges against Anthony Vernon Parker for running a multi-million pound investment scheme which led to almost £1.1m in unrecoverable losses. Parker was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment at Leicester Crown Court today (5 January) after he pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation and one count of participating in a fraudulent business, according to the CPS. The CPS brought the charges against the defendant following an investigation by Leicestershire Police after a total of 42 victims were referred ...