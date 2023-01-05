UK's PFS president Caroline Stuart resigns; blasts CII 'hostile' and 'arrogant'

Personal Finance Society (PFS) president Caroline Stuart has resigned from her role and her position on the society's board. In a statement today (5 January) Stuart said taking the role in September had been "the greatest honour" in her professional life. However, Stuart said the PFS' ongoing problems with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in recent weeks meant "pressure and stress has increased exponentially". On 21 December, the CII announced it intended to appoint a majority of directors to the PFS board after long-running mediation over its future failed and "significant ...