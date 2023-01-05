Wealth manager sentiment towards bonds reaches highest level since 2009

Positive sentiment towards bonds from wealth managers is at its highest level since 2009, a new survey has found. Research from Asset Risk Consultants found that positive sentiment towards the bond sector had risen to 53%, up from 2% at the beginning of 2022. The survey also reported positive sentiment towards the healthcare, financials and energy sectors, while managers were negative on consumer discretionary, private equity and commercial property. There was also a significant negative swing in the outlook for the US dollar compared to a year ago. Square Mile upgrades five s...