M&G appoints two thematic equity heads ahead of expansion

M&G has hired a head and deputy head of thematic equities as it looks to launch new investment strategies. Jeffrey Lin and Thomas Lee join from TCW Group where they ran strategies focused on AI, next generation mobility and entertainment technology. Lin has been appointed head of thematic equities and Lee as deputy head. Lin will report to Fabiana Fedeli, CIO of equity, multi-asset and sustainability. RBC Bluebay's chief investment strategist David Riley retires Jack Daniels, chief investment officer commented one of the firm's priorities is to "further internationalise" its str...