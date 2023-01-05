Equity fund flows fall to weakest in eight years

Outflows from equity funds reached £6.3bn in 2022, the lowest figure since 2014, with three quarters of the total coming during Q3 2022. UK-focused funds were hit the hardest of any sector, seeing record outflows of £8.5bn and outflows during every month of the year, data from Calastone revealed. Europe-focused funds recorded a fourth consecutive year of net selling, with £2.3bn in outflows, while Asia-Pacific funds saw £1bn in outflows. North American funds experienced their first year of outflows since 2016, with a record £1.2bn in outflows. Passive funds also suffered their f...