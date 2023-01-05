The End of zero-covid and the start of China's economic recovery

Andy Rothman, investment strategist at Matthews Asia, explains the three reasons why he's now bullish on China after being cautiously optimistic. China is back on a pragmatic path, with the lifting of zero-COVID and property market policies that throttled domestic demand in 2022. COVID cases are likely to continue to rise in the coming months, but that is unlikely to disrupt progress towards living with the virus, and an economic recovery in the second half of 2023. Why I'm bullish I'd like to explain why I've gone from being cautiously optimistic about Xi Jinping returning to a pr...