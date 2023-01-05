The first foreign bank goes live to trade treasury bond futures in China 

Standard Chartered has become the first foreign bank to trade treasury bond futures in China. Standard Chartered Bank (China) said in a statement on 5 January it had completed its first treasury bond futures transaction in China, with the permission of regulators. Treasury bond futures are a key tool to manage interest rate risks, and China's opening-up of the market will allow foreign investors to better participate in its onshore bond market and promote yuan internationalisation, the bank said. The international banking group's Asia chief executive officer Benjamin Hung said: "We...