The first foreign bank goes live to trade treasury bond futures in China 

Standard Chartered has become the first foreign bank to trade treasury bond futures in China. Standard Chartered Bank (China) said in a statement on 5 January it had completed its first treasury bond futures transaction in China, with the permission of regulators. Treasury bond futures are a key tool to manage interest rate risks, and China's opening-up of the market will allow foreign investors to better participate in its onshore bond market and promote yuan internationalisation, the bank said. The international banking group's Asia chief executive officer Benjamin Hung said: "We...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes