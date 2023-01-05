South Africa regulator tribunal overturns case against deVere CEO Nigel Green

The Tribunal of South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has overruled officials at the watchdog in a case against the CEO and founder of deVere Group after the regulator imposed a debarment order and penalty order on him. The Financial Services Tribunal made the order in a decision published yesterday (4 January) in which it said: "The application for reconsideration is upheld and the Authority's decision to impose a financial penalty on and debar the applicant, Mr Green, is set aside. "It is declared that the applicant, Mr Green, did not contravene sec 2 of the Finan...