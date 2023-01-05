South Africa regulator tribunal overturns case against deVere CEO Nigel Green

The Tribunal of South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has overruled officials at the watchdog in a case against the CEO and founder of deVere Group after the regulator imposed a debarment order and penalty order on him. The Financial Services Tribunal made the order in a decision published yesterday (4 January) in which it said: "The application for reconsideration is upheld and the Authority's decision to impose a financial penalty on and debar the applicant, Mr Green, is set aside. "It is declared that the applicant, Mr Green, did not contravene sec 2 of the Finan...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes