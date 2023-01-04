DB pensions see £400bn funding improvement during 2022

Final salary pension scheme funding positions improved by a margin of £400bn against long-term funding targets over the year to 20 December 2022, latest analysis from XPS Pensions Group finds. The consultancy's DB:UK funding tracker found that, based on assets of £1,456bn and liabilities of £1,394bn, the aggregate funding level of UK pension schemes on a long-term target basis was 104% as of 20 December 2022, representing a funding increase of just under 20 percentage points during 2022. It said gilt yield rises of around 3% resulted in a 35% reduction in the value of pension scheme l...