Carmignac looks to Newton for new sustainability head

Carmignac has hired Newton Investment Management's Lloyd McAllister as its new head of sustainable investment. McAllister worked at Newton for four years, most recently as head of ESG research. Prior to Netwon, he was at KPMG for over eight years. His appointment comes as Sandra Crowl, Carmignac's stewardship director, seeks to retire at the end of January. McAllister will be based in London and report to Maxime Carmignac, managing director of Carmignac UK. RBC Bluebay's chief investment strategist David Riley retires Among his responsibilities will be leading the sustainabl...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes