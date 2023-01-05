Carmignac looks to Newton for new sustainability head

Carmignac has hired Newton Investment Management's Lloyd McAllister as its new head of sustainable investment. McAllister worked at Newton for four years, most recently as head of ESG research. Prior to Netwon, he was at KPMG for over eight years. His appointment comes as Sandra Crowl, Carmignac's stewardship director, seeks to retire at the end of January. McAllister will be based in London and report to Maxime Carmignac, managing director of Carmignac UK. RBC Bluebay's chief investment strategist David Riley retires Among his responsibilities will be leading the sustainabl...