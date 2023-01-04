SCA launches campaign to clamp down on unlicensed financial activities in UAE

The UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) said in a statement on 1 January that it is to launch an "awareness campaign to confront unlicensed financial activities" over the first four months of 2023. Maryam Al-Suwaidi, CEO of the SCA, said the campaign was "necessary to protect investors and their savings, develop the securities sector and push it to advanced and competitive levels regionally and globally". It was also aimed at "sound practices and protecting licensed financial activities from unfair competition and promoting investment culture in a way that advances...