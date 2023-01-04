SCA launches campaign to clamp down on unlicensed financial activities in UAE

The UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) said in a statement on 1 January that it is to launch an "awareness campaign to confront unlicensed financial activities" over the first four months of 2023. Maryam Al-Suwaidi, CEO of the SCA, said the campaign was "necessary to protect investors and their savings, develop the securities sector and push it to advanced and competitive levels regionally and globally". It was also aimed at "sound practices and protecting licensed financial activities from unfair competition and promoting investment culture in a way that advances...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes