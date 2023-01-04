Jersey-based trust company settles with island's regulator over 'significant' failings 

Jersey-based trust company Lutea Holdings has agreed to settle with the island's regulator after "significant and material" compliance failings were uncovered. An on-site examination of Lutea Holdings in 2019 by the Jersey Financial Services Commission was followed up with a full investigation in 2020, the regulator said in a statement in late December last year. In a public statement, the JFSC said its investigation revealed that "between 2018 and 2021, Lutea failed to organise and control its affairs effectively for the proper performance of its business activities and did not oper...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes