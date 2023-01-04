RBC Bluebay's chief investment strategist David Riley retires

RBC Bluebay Asset Management's chief investment strategist David Riley has retired after a three-decade long career in the industry. Riley joined Bluebay Asset Management in September 2013 as head of credit strategy before becoming chief investment strategist in February 2019. He was a member of BlueBay's investment committees and multi-asset credit team. The Big Interview: BlueBay's Erich Gerth on nurturing cognitive diversity Prior to joining Bluebay, he led the global sovereign and supranational rating team at Fitch Ratings for over 12 years. He also had an 11-month stint at U...
