Quilter's David Tiller dies

Quilter's commercial and proposition director David Tiller has died at the age of 56. Tiller passed away on 28 December while walking with friends in the Lake District. According to a report from the Keswick Mountain Rescue team, Tiller sat down tired near the summit of Crag Hill, before collapsing unconscious. 999 was called and his friends performed CPR. Due to weather and visibility, a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was not able to land. According to the report there was nothing the team could do to save Tiller when they arrived on the scene. In a press release Steven ...