Dubai tribunal upholds largest fine ever imposed on an individual by the DFSA

Dubai's Financial Markets Tribunal has upheld the DFSA's actions against Abraaj's founder, Arif Naqvi, including a $135m fine, confirmed in a statement today (3 January). As publicised in the Dubai Financial Services Authority's (DFSA) media release on 27 January 2022, the DFSA on the same day published its Decision Notice against Arif Naqvi, Abraaj's founder and former CEO, for his serious failings in respect of the Abraaj Group. Naqvi was fined $135,566,183 (AED 497,866,807) and also prohibited and restricted from performing any function in or from the Dubai International Financia...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes