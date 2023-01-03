Malta-based bank fined €310,000 over AML failings 

Malta's Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) has fined one of the island's banks which it said did not have adequate business and customer risk assessment measures in place. ECCM Bank was fined €310,000 for the anti-money laundering transgressions, the FIAU said in a statement in late December. Although the FIAU conceded that ECCM's business model exposes it to fewer risks than other banks, it said the bank still has an obligation to carry out a comprehensive business risk assessment in a timely manner. The FIAU noted that most of the bank's customers were classified inter...