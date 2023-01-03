Singlife with Aviva is now Singlife

With effect from 1 January 2023, the company formally incorporated and known as Singlife with Aviva, will be known as Singlife. In a statement on 29 December, Singlife said it was a natural part of the progression of the new company formed by the merger between insurtech start-up Singlife and Aviva Singapore on 1 January 2022. The change will help cement the company as a Singapore-grown company and build its brand as one born in Singapore with regional ambitions, the company further said, adding that there would be no disruption to its services and commitment to customers in Singapo...