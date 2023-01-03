People Moves: Bank of Singapore, DFSA, VMS Group, Trive, Medvida

Bank of Singapore Bank of Singapore has named the successor to chief executive Bahren Shaari who retired in December. Jason Moo will take over on 6 March this year , replacing Vincent Choo, a board member who assumed the role of interim CEO on 1 January following the retirement of ex-CEO Bahren Shaari on 31 December. Moo, a Singapore national, has more than 25 years of experience in private banking, wealth management and capital markets, most recently at Julius Baer as its Southeast Asia head of private banking and Singapore branch manager. P He also spent 22 years at Goldman...