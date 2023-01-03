UK's PFS board to continue CII action planning in new year board meeting

The UK's Personal Finance Society (PFS) is set to meet early this month in order to "consider its response to action taken by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII)" in December. The confirmation of the next PFS board meeting was published in member communications on 30 December and comes after the CII controversially appointed a number of its own directors to the PFS board last month. The CII said the 21 December move came on the back of "significant governance failures" that it has unearthed, with the appointments making the number of CII representatives on the board equal to the r...