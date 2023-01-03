IMF: 2023 will be tougher than 2022 for the world's economies

Global economies are facing an even tougher 12 months than the one just past as the core powerhouse economies are all in decline, simultaneously. In an interview with CBS, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva, said: "For most of the world economy this is going to be a tough year, tougher than the year we leave behind. Why? Because the three big economies, US, China and EU are all slowing down simultaneously." The institution is projecting global growth to be down to 2.7%, or even lower, by the end of the year, dropping from 3.2% in 2022. This was a long w...
