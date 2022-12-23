Best wishes for the festive season from International Investment  

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

International Investment would like to wish all our readers, sponsors and delegates a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Thanks for all your support in 2022 and International Investment will be back with more exciting developments in 2023!  After the festive break, our regular news bulletins will recommence on Tuesday 3 January.

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

UK private equity firm takes majority stake in ESG consultancy for European growth

Crown dependencies jointly halt plans for beneficial owner public registers

More on Comment

ESG: Supplying value and purpose to your business
Comment

ESG: Supplying value and purpose to your business

Andrew Probert
clock 15 December 2022 • 4 min read
Sabine Nass
Comment

The dormant potential of equity release for investors

Sabine Nass
clock 14 December 2022 • 4 min read
Rising costs on the horizon in 2023 for family offices
Comment

Rising costs on the horizon in 2023 for family offices

Lucia Perchard
clock 09 December 2022 • 3 min read