UK private equity firm takes majority stake in ESG consultancy for European growth

Agathos Management, a lower mid-market private equity firm, has completed a majority investment into Simply Sustainable, a fast-growing strategic ESG and sustainability consultancy. This presents the third platform investment from Agathos Fund II and a significant opportunity to build on the growth of Simply Sustainable across the UK and Europe. Founded in 2010, Simply Sustainable is a London-headquartered ESG and sustainability consultancy, known for its deep sustainability expertise, delivering ESG and sustainability strategies, carbon services, ESG reporting, communications and s...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes