UK private equity firm takes majority stake in ESG consultancy for European growth

Agathos Management, a lower mid-market private equity firm, has completed a majority investment into Simply Sustainable, a fast-growing strategic ESG and sustainability consultancy. This presents the third platform investment from Agathos Fund II and a significant opportunity to build on the growth of Simply Sustainable across the UK and Europe. Founded in 2010, Simply Sustainable is a London-headquartered ESG and sustainability consultancy, known for its deep sustainability expertise, delivering ESG and sustainability strategies, carbon services, ESG reporting, communications and s...