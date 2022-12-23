Crown dependencies jointly halt plans for beneficial owner public registers

The three crown dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man have made a joint statement putting on hold their intended plans to open beneficial ownership registers to the public, against the backdrop of high-level judicial concerns over privacy. The crown dependencies said on 22 December: "The recent judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union impacts considerations in the Crown Dependencies around implementing the public commitment in line with consideration of factors around data protection and human rights. "We have all committed to provide access to obliged entiti...