French bank Credit Agricole sets up bancassurance partnership with Italy's Banco BPM 

French banking group Crédit Agricole said on 23 December it has signed a long-term partnership in Italy with Banco BPM for non-life and creditor insurance products and services. Under the partnership, BBPM will bring its leading banking experience and distribution capabilities across Italy. Credit Agricole will bring its expertise in innovative insurance products and services, offering customised property & casualty, health and protection insurance solutions to BBPM customers in Italy, and the efficiency of the European leader in bancassurance. Beyond the establishment of a 20-yea...