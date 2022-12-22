Jupiter extends share buyback programme timeline

Jupiter Fund Management has extended its share buyback programme after it fell short of maximum allowance target. The firm announced on 24 October that it was initiating a programme to buyback up to £10m in shares, as part of the company's target to return at least 70% of underlying earnings per share for 2021 and 2022. Jupiter initiates share buyback as AUM takes hit despite slowing outflows The original end date was set for 31 December 2022, by which point the firm estimated it would have completed its operation, but in an RNS post today (22 December) the company said it had onl...