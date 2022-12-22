FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in US to face charges after extradition from Bahamas

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has arrived by plane in New York from the Bahamas to face fraud charges. The 30-year-old was extradited on suspicion of committing "one of the biggest financial frauds in US history", US authorities have said. Bankman-Fried, who denies the allegations, may appear in court later today (22 December). The Bahamas government handed over FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to the US authorities yesterday evening (21 December). The Bahamas Press quoted a statement from the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Legal Affairs for the Bahamas confirm...