FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in US to face charges after extradition from Bahamas

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has arrived by plane in New York from the Bahamas to face fraud charges. The 30-year-old was extradited on suspicion of committing "one of the biggest financial frauds in US history", US authorities have said. Bankman-Fried, who denies the allegations, may appear in court later today (22 December). The Bahamas government handed over FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to the US authorities yesterday evening (21 December). The Bahamas Press quoted a statement from the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Legal Affairs for the Bahamas confirm...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes