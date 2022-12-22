Lloyd's of London syndicate gains Dubai IFC licence

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has granted an operating licence to Sukoon's Syndicate 2880. In a statement on 21 December, the DIFC said Sukoon will be the first syndicate-in-a-box (SIAB) to operate outside of London with the support of Lloyd's DIFC. As part of the programme's evolution, the new entity will now operate under the DIFC platform and exclusively underwrite business on behalf of the syndicate. This unique feature will further strengthen Sukoon's position and support Lloyd's Dubai's plans to develop more regional distribution of capacity, the statement said. ...
