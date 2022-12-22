Societe Generale names successor to longstanding private banking head

Societe Generale has named Bertrand Cozzarolo as the new head of its private banking business, effective 1 February next year. Cozzarolo will report to Sébastien Proto, who is the deputy general manager in charge of the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, private banking networks and their innovation, technology and IT unit. He will succeed Patrick Folléa, who will retire after a decade in the role to follow new endeavours outside the banking sector. Cozzarolo is currently working as the head of Societe Generale retail banking sales and marketing business in France. In addition, S...