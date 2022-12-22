Societe Generale names successor to longstanding private banking head

Societe Generale has named Bertrand Cozzarolo as the new head of its private banking business, effective 1 February next year. Cozzarolo will report to Sébastien Proto, who is the deputy general manager in charge of the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, private banking networks and their innovation, technology and IT unit. He will succeed Patrick Folléa, who will retire after a decade in the role to follow new endeavours outside the banking sector. Cozzarolo is currently working as the head of Societe Generale retail banking sales and marketing business in France. In addition, S...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes