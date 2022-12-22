JP Morgan Indian trust shifts management team

Co-portfolio manager of the JP Morgan Indian trust Rajendra Nair has left the firm after 24 years with JP Morgan Asset Management. Following Nair's departure, a duo will step in to fill his role, pushing the number of managers at the trust to three. Amit Mehta and Sandip Patodia will take on his role, joining existing co-portfolio manager Ayaz Ebrahim, who joined the trust as co-manager in June 2020. JP Morgan Russian Securities: New mandate will help avoid 95% losses Mehta has worked for JPMAM since 2011 and has been responsible for emerging markets portfolios. Prior to this, h...