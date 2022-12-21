The Pensions Regulator announces new chief executive from the FCA

The UK's Pensions Regulator (TPR) has appointed Nausicaa Delfas as its new chief executive (CEO), taking over the role in March 2023. Delfas - who is replacing Charles Counsell - joins from her current role as executive director of governance at the Financial Conduct Authority. She was previously interim chief executive and chief ombudsman of the Financial Ombudsman Service. In the new role, Delfas will lead TPR as it continues to implement a raft of new high-profile initiatives designed to improve outcomes for savers She will also focus on driving value for money for savers, en...