BlackRock Investment Institute: Do not blindly buy the dip

BlackRock Investment Institute has taken a different approach to its 2023 outlook, outlining three key themes versus one core approach for the upcoming year, all of which it has caveated is subject to change by January. Its 2023 global outlook has been titled A new investment playbook, reflecting the "new regime of high macro and market volatility", Wei Li, the firm's global chief investment strategist, told Investment Week. One of the outlook's authors, Li explained that in previous years the firm would position itself with one set of investment views for the coming 12 months and ap...