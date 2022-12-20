Sam Bankman-Fried extradition to US inches closer

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, has reportedly agreed to be extradited from The Bahamas to the US, to face criminal charges relating to alleged fraud at the business - which collapsed into bankruptcy in November 2022. However, there may be a further series of formalities to conclude later in the week before any extradition is finally granted. US financial outlet Forbes described a court hearing yesterday (Monday 19 December) as "chaotic", noting "Bankman-Fried is expected to make another court appearance to formalize the extradition later in the week." The FT...